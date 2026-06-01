The Swiss team just missed out on their long-awaited first World Cup title in front of their home crowd. The disappointment is correspondingly great, but there is also pride and confidence.

The Swiss fans tried to cheer up the disappointed players as best they could. Once again, the national team put on a magnificent tournament, but in the end all that remained was frustration. Nino Niederreiter, for whom it was his fifth World Cup final loss, was much more composed this time - in contrast to last year, when he was still overcome by his emotions after the 0:1 after extra time against the USA. He couldn't explain why himself.

"It's extremely bitter because we had a lot going for us and it still didn't turn out the way it should have," said the Winnipeg Jets forward. He mourned the unused two-minute double overtime and missed the "scary goals".

Knak and Biasca look to the future

The 24-year-old Simon Knak, one of the youngest members of the Swiss team, felt "that we gave everything and can't really blame ourselves. But maybe we need to go a bit more all-in and take more risks in a final." Knak had already experienced a major disappointment with Davos when they lost in overtime in the seventh final against Fribourg-Gottéron. He now wants to work even harder on himself "so that I can be the one who makes the difference."

Attilio Biasca, who is a year younger, expressed the same sentiment: "I'll take this feeling with me into the summer, and next year we'll go all out. I'm sure we'll bring the gold medal home at some point."

Cadieux also proud

Coach Jan Cadieux regretted that they had not played their game in the first 30 minutes, that nervousness had caught up with them and that they had slowed everything down a little. Despite the great frustration, however, he is proud of the players: "Even though it hurts a lot, they can go home with their heads held high," said Cadieux, who was promoted from assistant to head coach during the preparations after Patrick Fischer was sacked in mid-April due to the affair surrounding his fake Covid certificate.

This was obviously not an easy situation for the team, but the way the players and staff handled it impressed goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni, who finished the tournament with a fantastic 97.08 percent save percentage. "Everyone pulled together. It's so much fun to play in this team. They deserved to win, so it hurts all the more," explained Genoni.

Josi has no explanation

Captain Roman Josi, who was named MVP of a World Championship for the second time since 2013, emphasized the solidarity with the fans. "The whole of Switzerland was behind the team, it was an incredible feeling for us. We'll never forget that atmosphere. Our fans so deserved the title." He was unable to explain why the coveted gold medal failed to materialize once again - the Swiss reached the final for the third time in a row and once again failed to score a goal.

Meanwhile, outgoing national team director Lars Weibel saw the big picture, namely that Switzerland is now number one in the world. "The team and the staff deserved nothing less than the crown. But despite the disappointment, we must not hang our heads," said Weibel. But now it's up to others.