Watch SailGP Online
What will the second day of racing in Halifax bring?
The 2026 SailGP season continues in Halifax. Can the Swiss team score points on the second day of racing? Watch it now via live stream.
2026 Dates & Venues
- January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth
- February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland
- February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney
- April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro
- May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda
- May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York
- June 20 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax
- July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth
- August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz
- September 5 & 6 | Race #10 | Valencia
- September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva
- November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai
All races on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom
Adrenaline-fueled races, spectacular venues, rival national teams, and breathtaking speeds. Once again this year, you can watch all SailGP races on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom.
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