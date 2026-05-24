Matthias Hüppi (President of FC St. Gallen): "I am extremely grateful. This cup title was a huge yearning for everyone here in the stadium, but also for those who watched the game in their thousands in St. Gallen. It was a reflection of the season how we found a way back into the game after the red card. Coach Enno Maassen obviously found the right words. It's been ultra tough weeks and months for me, but also for everyone who worked hard every day in the background to achieve this success. I know how much this cup win means to people.

Lukas Görtler (Captain FC St. Gallen): "It's unbelievable. I've been here twice before, and I cried at the end each time because it wasn't enough. I really wanted it. The whole region deserves this title so much after this season. We found a way again even after the red card. We were clearly the better team, even with one man less."

Lukas Watkowiak (goalkeeper FC St. Gallen): "It was very emotional. A title is something special for the whole region. I hurt the team with the red card, but everyone came to me during the break and told me they'd pull through for me now. After all, I'd saved the team's ass twice during the Cup with two penalty shootout wins, and now they've saved my ass. We are simply a great team."