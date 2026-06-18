For the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Murat Yakin is making two changes to the starting lineup: Silvan Widmer and Fabian Rieder are returning to the starting lineup.

Silvan Widmer, who was already a reliable presence during the qualifiers, will take his usual position on the right side. Denis Zakaria, who was somewhat surprisingly deployed in the back four against Qatar, will have to take a seat on the bench again.

There’s also a change up front: Fabian Rieder replaces Ruben Vargas. This means the Swiss team has three milestone appearances coming up: In addition to Rieder, who is playing his 30th international match, Remo Freuler and Ricardo Rodriguez will make their 90th and 140th appearances, respectively, for the Swiss national team.

It remains to be seen which formation Yakin will use for his team. If he sticks with the 4-3-3 from the match against Qatar, Michel Aebischer is likely to once again play as the link between midfield and attack. However, it’s also possible that the national team coach will opt for a back three. In that case, Widmer and Aebischer would occupy the wide positions in midfield.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has also made changes compared to their first game—one of which stands out in particular: Captain and record-holding player Edin Dzeko, who was recently sidelined due to a shoulder injury, is back in the starting lineup.

Switzerland’s lineup: Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Rieder, Aebischer, Ndoye; Embolo.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s lineup: Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Alajbegovic, Tahirovic, Sunjic, Memic; Demirovic, Dzeko.