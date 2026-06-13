Denis Zakaria and Michel Aebischer are the two most surprising names in Switzerland’s starting lineup against Qatar. In contrast, Silvan Widmer and Johan Manzambi will start on the bench.

Denis Zakaria is in the starting lineup for the World Cup opener against Qatar

National Team With Zakaria and Aebischer, without Manzambi and Widmer

National team coach Murat Yakin is relying on a flexible system. Both a three-man and a four-man backline in front of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel are possible. One thing is clear: alongside Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez will also feature. Like captain Granit Xhaka, this will be his 13th World Cup appearance. The two share the Swiss record.

Michel Aebischer and Denis Zakaria are also in the starting lineup. According to FIFA’s official match sheet, they will occupy the right and left midfield positions, while Remo Freuler, as usual, will form the central midfield duo with Xhaka.

However, it is also possible that Zakaria will drop back a position and play as the right fullback.

The attack is led by Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo, and Dan Ndoye—another well-established trio.

Qatar is relying on a compact defensive block, while Akram Afif starts as the center forward. The striker scored the goal in the 1-0 victory for Qatar in the only previous match between the two nations.

Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. Swiss time). The match will be played at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, which seats 68,827 fans.

Switzerland’s lineup: Kobel; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Zakaria, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Vargas, Embolo, Ndoye.

Qatar's lineup: Abunada; Al-Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, Al-Amin; Gaber, Madibo, Laye; Edmilson, Abdurisag, Afif.