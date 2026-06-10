Just in time for the start of the World Cup, defending champions Argentina win their test match against Iceland 3:0, with Lionel Messi also scoring.

Messi celebrated his return in the clear victory with a goal from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 in the 72nd minute. He had been substituted two minutes earlier after sitting out the previous win against Honduras due to a thigh strain. The other goals in the game in Auburn, Alabama, were scored by Valentin Barco and Thiago Almada.

It was Messi's 117th goal in his 199th international match for Argentina. According to the federation, the soon-to-be 39-year-old became the Albiceleste's oldest goalscorer.

The World Cup begins for Argentina on June 17 against Algeria. Their other group opponents are Austria and Jordan. For Messi, who led Argentina to the title in Qatar 2022, this will be his sixth World Cup appearance.