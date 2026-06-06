Julian Nagelsmann has to cope with a personnel shock just a few days before the start of the World Cup. Lennart Karl, the 18-year-old young star of FC Bayern Munich, has been ruled out for the tournament in North America.

Despite only being 18 years old, he was considered a beacon of hope in the German team and now has to pull out injured: Lennart Karl

Karl suffered a torn muscle bundle in his left front thigh in the final training session before the last test match against co-hosts USA in Chicago on Saturday, as the DFB announced following an examination of the attacking player.

Karl had only made his debut for the senior national team in the 4-3 win in Switzerland on March 27. Most recently, he made his starting eleven debut in the 4-0 win over Finland. He put in a convincing performance in attacking midfield in Mainz and was considered a clear option for the starting eleven against the US team.

"I'm incredibly sorry for Lenny. He was a great fit for the team with his carefree attitude, his wit, his pace and his character. It's a big shock for him and for all of us that he's missing the World Cup," said Nagelsmann.

The national team coach reacted immediately to the diagnosis and nominated Assan Ouédraogo from RB Leipzig to replace Karl in his 26-man squad. The 20-year-old made his international debut in the 6-0 win over Slovakia at the end of the World Cup qualifiers in November and scored a goal. Ouédraogo will arrive at the World Cup quarters in Winston-Salem in the coming days.