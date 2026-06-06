The Swiss runners had an extremely successful day in the trail race at the European Off-Road Championships in Kamnik: Judith Wyder won the 52 km race in impressive style. The Swiss team of Wyder, Theres Leboeuf, Nadja Fässler and Maëlle Minnig) also took gold in the team classification.

Judith Wyder (ST Bern) once again proved in the race in the Slovenian Alps that she is one of the best mountain runners in the world. She took the lead early on and controlled the race with aplomb. Even if she was not sure at times in the fog whether she was still on the race course, she never ran the risk of losing her leading position. In the end, she cheered exuberantly as she crossed the finish line with the Swiss flag. After winning silver twice at the 2023 World Championships (Trail Short) and the 2024 European Championships (Up&Down), the 37-year-old from Bern is now European champion for the first time. She needed 4:36:41 hours to complete the 52 km course.

The three other Swiss women also delivered brilliant performances. Thanks to the 5th, 11th and 15th places of Theres Leboeuf (CABV Martigny), Swiss champion Nadja Fässler (LR TV Appenzell) and Maëlle Minnig (Club Sportif Le Pâquier), the Swiss women won gold in the team classification with 17 ranking points ahead of France (23) and Spain (38).

After two days of competition, the Swiss Athletics team has already won four medals in Slovenia.