Spain, the most frequently cited favorite for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, finds its form in Atlanta in its second World Cup match. Six days after a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, the Spaniards defeat Saudi Arabia 4-0.

What a week that was! “La Roja’s” 0–0 draw last Monday against one of the biggest underdogs was torn apart from start to finish. The Spaniards were accused of having “bad habits.”

A week later, everything looks completely different. This time, the Spaniards tore their opponents to shreds. They had 18 shots on goal to their opponent’s 1 by the 40th minute and were up 3–0 after 24 minutes. Lamine Yamal (18) and Dani Olmo (28), who had both come on as substitutes late in the game against Cape Verde, called the shots. Yamal put Spain ahead after ten minutes. Olmo set up the 3–0 goal in the 24th minute—Mikel Oyarzabal’s second of the match—to perfection.

The Saudis, who had started the tournament with a draw against Uruguay, were a disappointment across the board. Their resistance was minimal from the start; by the time they scored an own goal to make it 0–4 in the 49th minute, the outcome was clear. Saudi Arabia committed just two fouls throughout the entire match.

And after a week of “licking their wounds,” Spain is once again taking on the role of top favorite. The fact that Spain had won just one of its last seven World Cup final-round matches before this showcase against the Saudis is now forgotten and no longer an issue.

Instead, people are reminded that Argentina became world champions four years ago, even though Messi’s team had lost its opening match against Saudi Arabia. And Portugal won the European Championship ten years ago, even though it didn’t win a single game in the group stage. And Spain triumphed at the 2010 World Cup after a 0–1 loss in its first World Cup match against Switzerland.

For now, Spain will face Uruguay in six days for first place in the group.

Match Report:

Spain – Saudi Arabia 4–0 (3–0)

Atlanta. – 68,239 spectators (sold out). – Referee: Claus. – Goals: 10' Lamine Yamal 1–0. 21' Mikel Oyarzabal 2–0. 24' Mikel Oyarzabal 3–0. 49' Hassan Al Tambakti (own goal) 4–0.

Spain: Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Dani Olmo (61. Mikel Merino), Rodri, Pedri (70. Fabián Ruiz); Lamine Yamal (46. Yéremy Pino), Mikel Oyarzabal (46. Ferran Torres), Álex Baena (61. Nico Williams).

Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Al Owais; Abdulelah Al Amri (60. Alaa Al Hejji), Ali Lajami, Hassan Al Tambakti; Saud Abdulhamid, Moteb Al Harbi; Musab Al Juwayr (46. Abdullah Al Hamddan), Abdullah Al Khaibari (46' Mohamed Kanno), Nasser Al Dawsari (90' Khalid Al Ghannam), Salem Al Dawsari; Feras Al Brikan (60' Mohammed Abu Al Shamat).

Notes: Yellow cards: 30. Salem Al Dawsari. 60. Mohamed Kanno.