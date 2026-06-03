Chris Bedia is leaving the Bernese Young Boys. The club has not exercised its option to permanently acquire the striker from Union Berlin, as YB announced on Wednesday.

Super League YB does not take over Chris Bedia

The 30-year-old moved to Bern in January 2025 and played 67 competitive matches, scoring 28 goals. He scored 23 of them in the championship, three in the Europa League and two in the Swiss Cup.

Lukasz Lakomy is also not returning to Bern. The Pole, who had already spent the previous season on loan at Oud-Heverlee Leuven, has been taken on permanently by the Belgian club.

However, Kastriot Imeri, Lewin Blum, Rhodri Smith and Emmanuel Tsimba are returning from various loan spells.