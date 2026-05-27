Yelena Rybakina fails to perform under the Paris sun
Keystone
World number 2 Yelena Rybakina is eliminated in the 2nd round of the French Open. The Kazakh lost 6:3, 1:6, 6:7 (4:10) to the Ukrainian Yulia Starodubtseva (WTA 55).
The two-time Grand Slam winner, who last won at the Australian Open, is the first favorite in the women's tableau to have to leave Paris. The last time she was eliminated this early at a Grand Slam tournament was at the 2024 US Open, when she also lost in the second round.