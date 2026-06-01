The ice hockey fans at the World Championships in Zurich behaved peacefully throughout: The Zurich city police recorded no riots or other incidents.

In sporting terms, things didn't go quite as planned. From the police's point of view, however, the Ice Hockey World Championships were a success. There were no riots. (archive picture)

The World Championships in Zurich, which ended on Sunday, did require a large number of personnel from the Zurich city police. "In addition to everything else that's going on," said police spokeswoman Judith Hödl at the request of Keystone-SDA. However, there were no riots or other incidents.

The only thing that required regular adjustments was the reduction of personnel, as space in the fan village near the stadium and at Altstetten station was limited. The police had nothing to do with the actual fan village - this was the responsibility of the organizers.