epa11301298 US media personality Kim Kardashian attends an event on Second Chance Month with US Vice President Kamala Harris (not pictured) in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 April 2024. The White House issued a proclamation on Second Chance Month regarding efforts to give more than 650,000 people annually released from state and federal prisons in the United States 'a fair shot at the American Dream'. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

