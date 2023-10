Jada Pinkett Smith knows everyone has been waiting 18 months for her to say something. Here it is.



In this week's issue, Jada opens up about her marriage to Will Smith and the 2022 #Oscars incident. Pick up on newsstands Friday and read the story here: https://t.co/iXZPNQ0nAg pic.twitter.com/RNZB5nkz7e