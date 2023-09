FILE - CEO of oil and gas company BP Bernard Looney talks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Global energy giant BP, one of Britain's biggest and most recognizable companies, is scurrying to find a new chief executive after CEO Bernard Looney became the latest corporate leader to step down amid questions about his personal conduct. Looney stepped down Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

KEYSTONE