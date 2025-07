L’Irlande exhume 796 bébés enterrés dans une fosse septique

Baby socks and hearts are pictured at a shrine in Tuam, County Galway in January 13, 2021, erected in memory of up to 800 children who were allegedly buried at the site of the former home for unmarried mothers run by nuns. Irish prime minister Micheal Martin on Wednesday formally apologised for the treatment of unmarried women and their babies in state and church-run homes, where thousands of children died over decades. Some 9,000 children died in Ireland's "mother and baby homes", where unmarried mothers were routinely separated from their infant offspring, according to an official report published Tuesday. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)

AFP