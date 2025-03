This court sketch created on February 25, 2025 shows retired surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec listening during a hearing on the second day of his trial on charges of assaulting or raping 299 patients at the Criminal Court in Vannes, western France. Scouarnec, 74, faces a new four-month trial, charged with raping or sexually assaulting patients, most of them children and some of them unconscious at the time. He is already in jail after being found guilty in 2020 of abusing four children, including two of his nieces. (Photo by Benoit PEYRUCQ / AFP)

AFP