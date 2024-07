Woke up around 330am to the most awful sounding wind ever as #Beryl hit Galveston. These videos have NOTHING on the wind power from when it first hit. We have no electricity so the hallways look spooky 😂 We’re safe and the staff is taking such great care of us 🙌🏻 #HurricaneBeryl pic.twitter.com/h9QbGrG0Lj