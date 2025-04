epa11137803 Monitors shows gang members during a simultaneous virtual hearing in different prisons at the Isidro Menendez judicial center, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 08 February 2024. A court in El Salvador held one of the first virtual hearings against 492 leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS13) gang, including historical leaders, for more than 37,000 crimes, in the midst of the 'war against gangs' of the Salvadoran Government. EPA/RODRIGO SURA

KEYSTONE