People hold a banner that reads, 'Palestine will live', during a pro-Palestinian demonstration against Israel's actions and the ongoing food shortages in the Gaza Strip, and to welcome the released activits of the Freedom Flotilla vessel Handala at the Place de la République in Paris on July 29, 2025. More than a dozen activists being held by Israel after their aid boat was intercepted en route to Gaza launched a hunger strike on July 28, 2025 to protest their detention, according to a local NGO assisting them. At least five of the 21 passengers of the Freedom Flotilla vessel have agreed to be summarily deported including La France Insoumise - Nouveau Front Populaire's MP Gabrielle Cathala, according to Adalah, which provides legal assistance to activists. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)

AFP