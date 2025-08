Ils trouvent l’amour… là où personne ne l’attend : au sommet des Alpes

Patrick and Cathy, both 58 years old, walk to the Wandflue peak, Bernese Alps, above Jaun of the Canton of Fribourg, on August 3, 2025. Cathy Rotzetter and Patrick found each other eight months ago: through a message left on a Swiss mountaintop. Following the brain-child of Thibaud Monney, a 29-year-old avid hiker who started in 2023 as "a joke" placing dedicated "Tinder" notebooks on mountaintops, creating an analogue alternative, with a Swiss twist: "Mountain Tinder". (Photo by GABRIEL MONNET / AFP)

AFP