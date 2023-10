Collaborations abandonnées, employés licenciés: Alaïa accumule les problèmes

Swiss surfer Joelle Wasmer rides an artificial wave after snowfall during the qualification heat of the first Swiss and International Surf Competition Alaia Open Wintercup, in the "Alaia Bay" surf wavepool, in Sion, Saturday, December 4, 2021. Tucked away in the heart of the Swiss Alps, Alaia Bay is the first wave pool of its kind in continental Europe. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)

KEYSTONE