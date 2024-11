Granit Xhaka : un but et un heureux événement ?

🇨🇭🔝 Granit Xhaka in the 5-2 victory of Bayer Leverkusen over Heidenheim:



◉ 1 goal.

◉ 1 assist.

◉ MOST key passes (5).

◉ 114/123 successfull passes.

◉ 5 recoveries.