Aperçu
Football en direct
Ligues
Super League
Sports d'hiver en direct
Résultats et classements FIS
Résultats et classements IBU
Hockey sur glace en direct
Résultats et tableau
Live-Tennis
Tournois
Résultats
Live Motorsport
Courses et classements
Sport en direct
Basketball
Live-Streams & Highlights
ATS
9.11.2025 - 22:27
Le VfL Wolfsburg a limogé son entraîneur néerlandais Paul Simonis (40 ans), qui était en poste depuis le début de la saison.
🚨🐺 BREAKING | VfL Wolfsburg have parted ways with Paul #Simonis with immediate effect! The decision was communicated to the 40 y/o Dutchman in the past few hours. Talks with potential successors are now taking place in the background.@Sky_SvenT @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/M67jAj7CjE— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 9, 2025
🚨🐺 BREAKING | VfL Wolfsburg have parted ways with Paul #Simonis with immediate effect! The decision was communicated to the 40 y/o Dutchman in the past few hours. Talks with potential successors are now taking place in the background.@Sky_SvenT @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/M67jAj7CjE
Keystone-SDA
09.11.2025, 22:27
L'intérim sera assuré par Daniel Bauer, qui s'occupait de l'équipe M19. Wolfsburg est 14e de la Bundesliga.
Les plus lus