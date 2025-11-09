  1. Clients Privés
Bundesliga Wolfsburg tranche : Simonis mis à la porte

ATS

9.11.2025 - 22:27

Le VfL Wolfsburg a limogé son entraîneur néerlandais Paul Simonis (40 ans), qui était en poste depuis le début de la saison.

Keystone-SDA

09.11.2025, 22:27

L'intérim sera assuré par Daniel Bauer, qui s'occupait de l'équipe M19. Wolfsburg est 14e de la Bundesliga.

