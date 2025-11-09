🚨🐺 BREAKING | VfL Wolfsburg have parted ways with Paul #Simonis with immediate effect!



The decision was communicated to the 40 y/o Dutchman in the past few hours. Talks with potential successors are now taking place in the background.@Sky_SvenT @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/M67jAj7CjE