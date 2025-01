🏁 Stage 6️⃣ - Cars 🚘



Provisional top 3:

🥇 Guillaume de Mevius

🥈 Joao Ferreira

🥉 Nasser Al Attiyah



De Mevius secures his second Ultimate victory, after the one he achieved last year. The Belgian interrupted Toyota's winning streak with a 1'34" margin of victory over teammate… pic.twitter.com/ZfbE2rVEv6