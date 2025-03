THE FIRST ONE! 🏆

A memory he will never forget ❤️‍🔥🥇@marcmarquez93 wins the #ThaiGP achieving his first victory wearing the official RED of the #DucatiLenovoTeam 🔴



It’s a 1-3 with @PeccoBagnaia in P3 🥉#ForzaDucati #Ducati pic.twitter.com/9FuB9fGW9r