Home victory for Celine van Till 🇨🇭



She defends her title to be crowned Women T2 Individual Time Trial UCI World Champion 🌈



🥈 Emma Lund 🇩🇰 +24.21s

🥉 Angelika Dreock-Kaser 🇩🇪 +2'07 #Zurich2024 pic.twitter.com/AD7QWne0aR