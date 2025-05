Cordell Tinch🇺🇸12.87s!!🤯🤯🤯

Meet Record! World lead!!!!!



Rachid Muratake🇯🇵 13.10s for 2nd and Jamaica's Rasheed Broadbell closed out the top 3 in 13.24s a season's best for 3rd. pic.twitter.com/3yLgVMASqk