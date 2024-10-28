Aperçu
ats
28.10.2024 - 17:48
Lauréate du Tour de France en 2023, Demi Vollering rejoindra FDJ-Suez pour deux saisons à partir de 2025.
It all begins with a single note. @demivollering commits with the team until 2026. ✍️✨#DemiVollering #FDJSUEZ #ItAllBegins pic.twitter.com/hnF3AyQQ1h— FDJ - SUEZ (@FDJ_SUEZ) October 28, 2024
28.10.2024, 17:48
28.10.2024, 17:50
ATS
La Néerlandaise pédalera aux côtés de la Genevoise Elise Chabbey dans l'équipe française.
