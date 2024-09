GOLD for Flurina Rigling 🥇



Victory on home soil 🇨🇭 to be crowned UCI World Champion in the Women C2 Individual Time Trial!



🥈 Daphne Schrager 🇬🇧 +23.01s

🥉 Amelia Cass 🇬🇧 +2'17



Full results ➡️ https://t.co/28n0K9SiUu#Zurich2024 pic.twitter.com/AZ5Z2d7DQX