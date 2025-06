Jason Joseph 🇨🇭 with a splendid finish, won the men's 110mH at the Rome Diamond League in a time of 13.14s (0.9)!



He stole the win from Cordell Tinch 🇺🇸 who had the lead coming off the final hurdle by 0.003s!



Dylan Beard 🇺🇸 was 3rd in 13.28s. pic.twitter.com/9e0FD6w0UV