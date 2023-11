The AIU has banned Michael Njenga Kunyuga (Kenya) for 8 years, from 1 August 2022, for the Presence of a Prohibited Substance (19-norandrosterone); Use of a Prohibited Substance (Nandrolone or Nandrolone precursors); and Tampering. DQ results since 15 May 2022. pic.twitter.com/vqF9I5BKAl