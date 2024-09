🇧🇪 Eddy Merckx about 🇸🇮 Tadej Pogacar



🗣️ "He is the strongest of his generation, no doubt. It takes a lot to impress me, but he did. I thought he could become world champion, but I never imagined it would happen like this. He is truly the greatest."



(Le Parisien)