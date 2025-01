🤩 The final few corners for @EF_oatly’s 🇨🇭 Noemi Rüegg as she propels herself to a maiden WT win and an Ochre Jersey she’ll try to defend tomorrow on the final stage of the Women's Santos Tour Down Under #TourDownUnder



📺: https://t.co/k2Exq3FDwl pic.twitter.com/kTe9o4HQ2Q