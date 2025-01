🎤 The first words from the winner of the #TourDownUnder ⤵️



"It’s amazing for the confidence, it’s a great feeling to start the year like that. I loved the race and I hope to come back next year!"

- 🧡 🇨🇭 Noemi Rüegg (EFO)



📺: https://t.co/k2Exq3FDwl@santosltd pic.twitter.com/b5GHd3li9z