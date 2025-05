American record 🔥



Olympic champ @masai_russell runs the 2nd fastest 100m hurdles in history with a 12.17 American record in Miami 👀



Her compatriot Tia Jones finishes in 2nd place with 12.19 👏



It's the first time in history two women go under 12.20 in the same race 😮‍💨



