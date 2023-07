🏆 Hirschi victorious at @PVOK_ 🇪🇸.



💬 @MarcHirschi : “I’m really happy with this victory. It was a hard race and made even harder by the rain.”



Full report: https://t.co/mfg7tN6e6k#UAETeamEmirates #WeAreUAE #PruebaVillafranca #100PruebaVillafranca #OrdiziakoKlasika pic.twitter.com/54zF9rmtLZ