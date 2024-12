Farewell to Hugo 'Cholo' Sotil, one of the best South American players of his era, and one of the fan favorites at Barça during his time at the Club. ʀᴇᴀᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ꜰᴜʟʟ ꜱᴛᴏʀʏ.https://t.co/xWJcf9BPdy