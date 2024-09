This is what football is all about



✅ 16-15 on penalties

✅ Fulham miss 9th pen

✅ Preston GK gives it large

✅ Preston miss 9th pen to win

✅ Fulham score 10th pen & “shhh” GK

✅ Goalkeeper’s then take pens 🚀

✅ Pen goes in off the back of GK’s head

✅ Big underdog upset… pic.twitter.com/Rf0NMQNxKz