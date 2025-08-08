  1. Clients Privés
Super League YB laisse filer une pépite vers l’Écosse

ATS

8.8.2025 - 17:37

Miguel Chaiwa (21 ans) quitte les Young Boys.

Keystone-SDA

08.08.2025, 17:37

Le milieu zambien a signé un contrat de trois ans avec Hibernian Edimbourg. En trois saisons à Berne, Chaiwa a fait 19 apparitions en Super League.

Anthony Racioppi. «Retrouver YB ? Les souvenirs sont malgré tout positifs»

Anthony Racioppi«Retrouver YB ? Les souvenirs sont malgré tout positifs»

