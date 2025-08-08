Welcome to Hibs, 𝑴𝒊𝒈𝒖𝒆𝒍 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒘𝒂! 💚



We’re delighted to announce the permanent signing of young midfielder Miguel Chaiwa, subject to work permit approval.



The 21-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee from BSC Young Boys, signing a three-year deal! 🥬