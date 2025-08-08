Aperçu
ATS
8.8.2025 - 17:37
Miguel Chaiwa (21 ans) quitte les Young Boys.
Welcome to Hibs, 𝑴𝒊𝒈𝒖𝒆𝒍 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒘𝒂! 💚We’re delighted to announce the permanent signing of young midfielder Miguel Chaiwa, subject to work permit approval.The 21-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee from BSC Young Boys, signing a three-year deal! 🥬— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) August 8, 2025
Keystone-SDA
08.08.2025, 17:37
Le milieu zambien a signé un contrat de trois ans avec Hibernian Edimbourg. En trois saisons à Berne, Chaiwa a fait 19 apparitions en Super League.
