"The moment of this young woman's life" 👏



Amanda Anisimova completes an extraordinary semi-final to defeat No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and book her spot in her first ever #Wimbledon final 💥



Take. A. Bow. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/WexH4VL2k2