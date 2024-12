Belinda Bencic advances to her first semifinal since Charleston 2023, defeating Ocean Dodin 6-3, 6-1 at the Angers WTA 125.



She’s only been broken once this week (Today) and awaits the winner of Kepchenko vs. Salkova for a place in the final.



