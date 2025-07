Djokovic gets it done 💪



After going a set down against Alex de Minaur, Djokovic recovers to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 against the Australian and move into his 16th #Wimbledon quarter-finals 😮



There's just no stopping him ⚡️