With Bouzas Maneiro serving for the second set at 5-3, Sabalenka broke the Spanish and came back to win the match 6-3 7-5 - this is what champions are made of 🤩 @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis • @SabalenkaA • #AusOpen • #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/jdKUP1Q2sW