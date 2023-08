🇨🇭 Team Nominations for the Securitas Swiss Davis Cup Team 🇨🇭 in Manchester 👇



More info: https://t.co/nrdyQUD9AM



Get your tickets on https://t.co/av0A5jhFNe and be there to #SupportTheSwiss @DavisCup pic.twitter.com/hq6UiD9BUc