Back in May I found a lump showing on my neck. I immediately went to the doc got a mri and was told I have a brachial cyst. Have you ever heard of that? They said I don’t need to get it removed if I don’t want. So I did not get it but it kept growing. I decided to get more test and 3 test and one biopsy later everything is still negative but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse leak. So this is me removing it. I am feelimg so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I’m healthy. I still made it to American doll with Olympia as promised. And yes all is ok. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 #fyp #foryourpage #serenawilliams #mom