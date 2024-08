Badosa d. Golubic 6-0 6-3



After missing the US Open last year, Paula is back with a triumph



She’s playing some of the best hard court tennis of anyone



Washington Champion & Cincinnati Semifinalist



✅Won 11 of last 13 matches



Burning bright once again.



🇪🇸❤️🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/cs3dfSP7xI