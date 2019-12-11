La Fed lascia i tassi invariati

[ { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/2fd6de2a-94d8-46cc-a65d-7d22c6b06bfd.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/2fd6de2a-94d8-46cc-a65d-7d22c6b06bfd.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/2fd6de2a-94d8-46cc-a65d-7d22c6b06bfd.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/2fd6de2a-94d8-46cc-a65d-7d22c6b06bfd.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/2fd6de2a-94d8-46cc-a65d-7d22c6b06bfd.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/2fd6de2a-94d8-46cc-a65d-7d22c6b06bfd.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>In Brasile, in seguito allo scoppio di una tubatura dell’acqua lungo un cantiere, si è verificato uno smottamento del terreno. Anche una parte della strada adiacente ha ceduto. Quattro automobili si sono schiantate nella voragine, ma non ci sono stati feriti.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/d16a4eb2-6f1b-46fd-875f-4c056856d08b.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/d16a4eb2-6f1b-46fd-875f-4c056856d08b.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/d16a4eb2-6f1b-46fd-875f-4c056856d08b.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/d16a4eb2-6f1b-46fd-875f-4c056856d08b.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/d16a4eb2-6f1b-46fd-875f-4c056856d08b.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/d16a4eb2-6f1b-46fd-875f-4c056856d08b.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Dolorosa commemorazione delle vittime della dittatura in Brasile: alcuni attivisti riproducono un metodo di tortura dei prigionieri chiamato <em>pau de arara</em> sulla spiaggia di Rio de Janeiro.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/021e69e5-b713-4dc4-81c8-9c627e19c540.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/021e69e5-b713-4dc4-81c8-9c627e19c540.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/021e69e5-b713-4dc4-81c8-9c627e19c540.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/021e69e5-b713-4dc4-81c8-9c627e19c540.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/021e69e5-b713-4dc4-81c8-9c627e19c540.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/021e69e5-b713-4dc4-81c8-9c627e19c540.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Massima protezione: la duchessa di Cornovaglia Camilla si protegge dalla pioggia con un ombrello alle spalle della portaerei HMS Prince of Wales durante la messa in servizio a Portsmouth.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/cc6ce788-6ed8-4e68-8b51-b7b4d5f1530c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/cc6ce788-6ed8-4e68-8b51-b7b4d5f1530c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/cc6ce788-6ed8-4e68-8b51-b7b4d5f1530c.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/cc6ce788-6ed8-4e68-8b51-b7b4d5f1530c.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/cc6ce788-6ed8-4e68-8b51-b7b4d5f1530c.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/cc6ce788-6ed8-4e68-8b51-b7b4d5f1530c.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Protezione totale: poliziotti armati di tutto punto mettono in sicurezza l’angolo di una strada nel New Jersey. Sei persone hanno perso la vita in una sparatoria durata diverse ore.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/099fad9d-4f73-4778-a139-801e1d9657d2.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/099fad9d-4f73-4778-a139-801e1d9657d2.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/099fad9d-4f73-4778-a139-801e1d9657d2.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/099fad9d-4f73-4778-a139-801e1d9657d2.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/099fad9d-4f73-4778-a139-801e1d9657d2.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/099fad9d-4f73-4778-a139-801e1d9657d2.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Galleggiare invece di volare: al Sunshine Aquarium di Tokyo, in Giappone, dei pinguini del Capo vengono fotografati da un’angolazione inusuale.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/c4483307-96c4-47e6-a94e-f64a54956947.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/c4483307-96c4-47e6-a94e-f64a54956947.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/c4483307-96c4-47e6-a94e-f64a54956947.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/c4483307-96c4-47e6-a94e-f64a54956947.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/c4483307-96c4-47e6-a94e-f64a54956947.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/c4483307-96c4-47e6-a94e-f64a54956947.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Controverso: lo scrittore Peter Handke (a sinistra) riceve il premio Nobel per la letteratura 2019 dalle mani del re Carl XVI Gustaf di Svezia. Vicino alla Casa dei concerti di Stoccolma si sono svolte delle proteste contro questa assegnazione a causa della controversa posizione di Peter Handke nel conflitto iugoslavo.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/eaf0dd18-e4f5-439c-b2ed-ba21bd041658.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/eaf0dd18-e4f5-439c-b2ed-ba21bd041658.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/eaf0dd18-e4f5-439c-b2ed-ba21bd041658.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/eaf0dd18-e4f5-439c-b2ed-ba21bd041658.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/eaf0dd18-e4f5-439c-b2ed-ba21bd041658.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/eaf0dd18-e4f5-439c-b2ed-ba21bd041658.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>In seguito alle forti piogge, un tunnel situato nei pressi dell’aeroporto di Bayreuth, in Libano, si è allagato. In buona parte della metropoli, il traffico è stato completamente interrotto, le strade si sono trasformate in fiumi e molti automobilisti hanno dovuto attendere i soccorsi all’interno del proprio veicolo in panne.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/a3165d9b-5742-4361-b6c1-0f5d32a87a98.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/a3165d9b-5742-4361-b6c1-0f5d32a87a98.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/a3165d9b-5742-4361-b6c1-0f5d32a87a98.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/a3165d9b-5742-4361-b6c1-0f5d32a87a98.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/a3165d9b-5742-4361-b6c1-0f5d32a87a98.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/a3165d9b-5742-4361-b6c1-0f5d32a87a98.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Portato via dall’acqua: un manifestante viene travolto dal getto un cannone ad acqua durante una manifestazione antigovernativa in Cile.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0a3b88d9-1adf-4f1b-ba7f-7c6abe19eedc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0a3b88d9-1adf-4f1b-ba7f-7c6abe19eedc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0a3b88d9-1adf-4f1b-ba7f-7c6abe19eedc.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0a3b88d9-1adf-4f1b-ba7f-7c6abe19eedc.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0a3b88d9-1adf-4f1b-ba7f-7c6abe19eedc.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0a3b88d9-1adf-4f1b-ba7f-7c6abe19eedc.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Sguardo disapprovante: l’attivista svedese Greta Thunberg partecipa ad una conferenza stampa di «Fridays for Future» in occasione del summit mondiale sul clima a Madrid.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/fa96d224-d568-4b4f-91d8-959ea985bfa1.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/fa96d224-d568-4b4f-91d8-959ea985bfa1.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/fa96d224-d568-4b4f-91d8-959ea985bfa1.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/fa96d224-d568-4b4f-91d8-959ea985bfa1.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/fa96d224-d568-4b4f-91d8-959ea985bfa1.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/fa96d224-d568-4b4f-91d8-959ea985bfa1.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Uno scafo in piena luce: in un cantiere navale di Warnemünde, la chiglia della futura nave da crociera «Global 2» è esposta ad uno spettacolo di luce e di fuoco. Il prezzo di questa imbarcazione, che conterà 20 ponti, ammonta all’equivalente di 1,6 miliardi di franchi svizzeri.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0f670059-b6e6-48ac-9237-a2fa6daff0fc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0f670059-b6e6-48ac-9237-a2fa6daff0fc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0f670059-b6e6-48ac-9237-a2fa6daff0fc.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0f670059-b6e6-48ac-9237-a2fa6daff0fc.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0f670059-b6e6-48ac-9237-a2fa6daff0fc.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0f670059-b6e6-48ac-9237-a2fa6daff0fc.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Come sulla Luna: un elicottero danneggiato giace in mezzo alle ceneri in seguito all’eruzione del vulcano di White Island, un’isola della Nuova Zelanda.<br/>Immagine: Michael Schade/dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/510396c9-ba79-48d3-b63f-d61b67602f8c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/510396c9-ba79-48d3-b63f-d61b67602f8c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/510396c9-ba79-48d3-b63f-d61b67602f8c.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/510396c9-ba79-48d3-b63f-d61b67602f8c.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/510396c9-ba79-48d3-b63f-d61b67602f8c.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/510396c9-ba79-48d3-b63f-d61b67602f8c.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Aria di Natale: all’interno di un edificio scolastico a Geresdlak, in Ungheria, è stato esposto un villaggio di pan di zenzero cui non manca neppure il campo da calcio.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/86a9dafc-36ed-44c3-b83e-c03432adc0d7.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/86a9dafc-36ed-44c3-b83e-c03432adc0d7.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/86a9dafc-36ed-44c3-b83e-c03432adc0d7.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/86a9dafc-36ed-44c3-b83e-c03432adc0d7.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/86a9dafc-36ed-44c3-b83e-c03432adc0d7.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/86a9dafc-36ed-44c3-b83e-c03432adc0d7.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>A Yibin, nel sud-ovest della Cina, è stato messo in servizio un tram autonomo e senza rotaie. Montato su ruote di gomma, il tram percorre la propria strada e raggiunge una velocità massima di 70 km/h. Poiché non richiede la posa di rotaie, questa struttura dovrebbe essere molto più economica rispetto ai tram convenzionali.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/a8bd2de3-aa02-4372-8223-f5db80da6607.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/a8bd2de3-aa02-4372-8223-f5db80da6607.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/a8bd2de3-aa02-4372-8223-f5db80da6607.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/a8bd2de3-aa02-4372-8223-f5db80da6607.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/a8bd2de3-aa02-4372-8223-f5db80da6607.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/a8bd2de3-aa02-4372-8223-f5db80da6607.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Qualcosa sta accadendo nella boscaglia: per domare gli incendi che devastano l’Australia orientale, i vigili del fuoco accendono delle torce. Circa 1600 uomini sono a lavoro in condizioni di forte calore e forte vento.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/6add7aec-737f-48dd-b5b6-3e1c0b339493.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/6add7aec-737f-48dd-b5b6-3e1c0b339493.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/6add7aec-737f-48dd-b5b6-3e1c0b339493.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/6add7aec-737f-48dd-b5b6-3e1c0b339493.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/6add7aec-737f-48dd-b5b6-3e1c0b339493.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/6add7aec-737f-48dd-b5b6-3e1c0b339493.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Coraggio in Dirndl: durante un evento a Bad Aussee, in Austria, una donna si tuffa nelle acque del Grundlseer Traun la cui temperatura è di circa 6 °C.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/98f4ecc0-7666-46b5-8add-6645dff52c92.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/98f4ecc0-7666-46b5-8add-6645dff52c92.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/98f4ecc0-7666-46b5-8add-6645dff52c92.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/98f4ecc0-7666-46b5-8add-6645dff52c92.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/98f4ecc0-7666-46b5-8add-6645dff52c92.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/98f4ecc0-7666-46b5-8add-6645dff52c92.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Un kebab andato in fumo: a Coevorden, nei Paesi Bassi, il ristorante Ali Baba è stato ridotto in cenere a seguito di un’esplosione. Un bambino di cinque anni e suo padre, rimasti feriti nell’accaduto, sono stati salvati dalle macerie.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/04cdf1d6-34cb-4f2e-a316-972c2ee5fb17.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/04cdf1d6-34cb-4f2e-a316-972c2ee5fb17.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/04cdf1d6-34cb-4f2e-a316-972c2ee5fb17.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/04cdf1d6-34cb-4f2e-a316-972c2ee5fb17.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/04cdf1d6-34cb-4f2e-a316-972c2ee5fb17.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/04cdf1d6-34cb-4f2e-a316-972c2ee5fb17.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Stanchezza sincronizzata: i giovani panda Meng Yuan e Meng Xiang sono visibilmente esausti dopo aver ricevuto il proprio nome durante un evento allo zoo di Berlino.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/3f23b1e7-9e71-4857-8ef4-dfe529263dfb.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/3f23b1e7-9e71-4857-8ef4-dfe529263dfb.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/3f23b1e7-9e71-4857-8ef4-dfe529263dfb.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/3f23b1e7-9e71-4857-8ef4-dfe529263dfb.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/3f23b1e7-9e71-4857-8ef4-dfe529263dfb.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/3f23b1e7-9e71-4857-8ef4-dfe529263dfb.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>I politici farebbero di tutto per vincere: con l’avvicinarsi delle elezioni legislative, il primo ministro britannico Boris Johnson non ha paura di presidiare la porta durante una partita di calcio tra due squadre di giovani.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/37929a60-20d5-4b2b-bd62-bce3b9fbe6b3.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/37929a60-20d5-4b2b-bd62-bce3b9fbe6b3.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/37929a60-20d5-4b2b-bd62-bce3b9fbe6b3.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/37929a60-20d5-4b2b-bd62-bce3b9fbe6b3.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/37929a60-20d5-4b2b-bd62-bce3b9fbe6b3.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/37929a60-20d5-4b2b-bd62-bce3b9fbe6b3.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>La più bella di tutte: la sudafricana Zozibini Tunzi ha vinto l’ambita corona di Miss Universo<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/c9da887f-b6c0-4a36-a518-d3c0301e4f6a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/c9da887f-b6c0-4a36-a518-d3c0301e4f6a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/c9da887f-b6c0-4a36-a518-d3c0301e4f6a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/c9da887f-b6c0-4a36-a518-d3c0301e4f6a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/c9da887f-b6c0-4a36-a518-d3c0301e4f6a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/c9da887f-b6c0-4a36-a518-d3c0301e4f6a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>A Baruth/Mark, in Germania, vengono accesi dei fuochi d’artificio professionali. L’Istituto federale tedesco di ricerca e test sui materiali vuole fornire una dimostrazione dei pericoli costituiti dai fuochi d’artificio a Capodanno.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/1c42b555-ea9a-4a28-a276-47a49f22b33e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/1c42b555-ea9a-4a28-a276-47a49f22b33e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/1c42b555-ea9a-4a28-a276-47a49f22b33e.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/1c42b555-ea9a-4a28-a276-47a49f22b33e.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/1c42b555-ea9a-4a28-a276-47a49f22b33e.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/1c42b555-ea9a-4a28-a276-47a49f22b33e.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Più alti del mare di nebbia: a Guiyang, in Cina, alcuni edifici emergono dalla coltre di nuvole che ricopre la città.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/536e6ca6-872f-4c4b-b92e-69490921c523.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/536e6ca6-872f-4c4b-b92e-69490921c523.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/536e6ca6-872f-4c4b-b92e-69490921c523.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/536e6ca6-872f-4c4b-b92e-69490921c523.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/536e6ca6-872f-4c4b-b92e-69490921c523.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/536e6ca6-872f-4c4b-b92e-69490921c523.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Lo spettrometro magnetico Alpha ha un problema: all’esterno della Stazione Spaziale Internazionale (ISS), l’astronauta italiano Luca Parmitano ripara un rivelatore di particelle preposto allo studio dei raggi cosmici.<br/>Immagine: NASA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/e26c91e0-b1e2-45ee-91ed-38992dec1e68.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/e26c91e0-b1e2-45ee-91ed-38992dec1e68.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/e26c91e0-b1e2-45ee-91ed-38992dec1e68.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/e26c91e0-b1e2-45ee-91ed-38992dec1e68.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/e26c91e0-b1e2-45ee-91ed-38992dec1e68.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/e26c91e0-b1e2-45ee-91ed-38992dec1e68.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Qui è dove il Grinch suona l’organo: in Messico un musicista di strada si prepara per una nuova giornata di lavoro.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } ]