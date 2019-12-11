  1. Clienti privati
  2. Business
  3. Bluewin
  4. Chi Siamo
  1. Elenco tel.
  2. myCloud
  3. E-Mail/SMS
  4. TV
  5. Assistenza
  6. Area clienti
IT
Cerca
  2. Attualità
  3. Notizie regionali
  4. Flash 24 ore
  5. Svizzera
  6. Diversi
  7. Estero
  8. Borsa & Economia
  1. Video
  2. Video Attualità
  3. Video Sport
  1. Attualità
  2. Notizie regionali
  3. Flash 24 ore
  4. Svizzera
  5. Diversi
  6. Estero
  7. Borsa & Economia
  1. Sport
  2. Calcio
  3. Champions League
  4. Tennis
  5. Hockey
  6. Live & Risultati
  7. Teleclub Live
  1. Spettacolo
  1. Locarno Film Festival
  1. Digitale & Lifestyle
  2. Contest fotografico di Bluewin
  3. Blue Kitchen
Servizi Swisscom
  1. Elenco tel.
  2. Email/SMS
  3. Web TV
  4. Area clienti
Swisscom Apps
  1. Bluewin App
  2. Swisscom TV
  3. myCloud
Lingua
  1. Italiano
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français

La Fed lascia i tassi invariati

11.12.2019 - 20:24, ATS

La Fed lascia invariati i tassi di interesse.
Source: KEYSTONE/AP/PATRICK SEMANSKY

La Fed lascia invariati i tassi di interesse nella sua ultima riunione dell'anno e del decennio. Il costo del denaro resta fermo in una forchetta fra l'1,5% e l'1,75%.

Nel 2019 la Fed ha tagliato i tassi tre volte, con riduzioni ogni volta da un quarto di punto.

L'attuale livello dei tassi di interesse è «appropriato» per sostenere la crescita e il mercato del lavoro, afferma la Fed al termine della due giorni di riunione.

Previsti tassi invariati anche nel 2020

La maggioranza dei membri della Fed prevede tassi invariati nel 2020 e nessuno prevede un taglio.

Invariate anche le stime di crescita per l'economia americana per il 2020, 2021 e 2022. Per il prossimo anno il pil è previsto crescere del 2%, per il 2021 dell'1,9% e per il 2022 dell'1,8%. Rivisto invece al ribasso il tasso di disoccupazione, che scende al 3,6% quest'anno rispetto al 3,7% previsto in settembre. Per il 2020 la disoccupazione è attesa al 3,5%, per il 2021 al 3,6% e per il 2022 al 3,7%.

Le immagini del giorno

In Brasile, in seguito allo scoppio di una tubatura dell’acqua lungo un cantiere, si è verificato uno smottamento del terreno. Anche una parte della strada adiacente ha ceduto. Quattro automobili si sono schiantate nella voragine, ma non ci sono stati feriti.
Dolorosa commemorazione delle vittime della dittatura in Brasile: alcuni attivisti riproducono un metodo di tortura dei prigionieri chiamato <em>pau de arara</em> sulla spiaggia di Rio de Janeiro.
Massima protezione: la duchessa di Cornovaglia Camilla si protegge dalla pioggia con un ombrello alle spalle della portaerei HMS Prince of Wales durante la messa in servizio a Portsmouth.
Protezione totale: poliziotti armati di tutto punto mettono in sicurezza l’angolo di una strada nel New Jersey. Sei persone hanno perso la vita in una sparatoria durata diverse ore.
Guardare altre 23 immagini
[ { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/2fd6de2a-94d8-46cc-a65d-7d22c6b06bfd.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/2fd6de2a-94d8-46cc-a65d-7d22c6b06bfd.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/2fd6de2a-94d8-46cc-a65d-7d22c6b06bfd.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/2fd6de2a-94d8-46cc-a65d-7d22c6b06bfd.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/2fd6de2a-94d8-46cc-a65d-7d22c6b06bfd.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/2fd6de2a-94d8-46cc-a65d-7d22c6b06bfd.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>In Brasile, in seguito allo scoppio di una tubatura dell’acqua lungo un cantiere, si è verificato uno smottamento del terreno. Anche una parte della strada adiacente ha ceduto. Quattro automobili si sono schiantate nella voragine, ma non ci sono stati feriti.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/d16a4eb2-6f1b-46fd-875f-4c056856d08b.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/d16a4eb2-6f1b-46fd-875f-4c056856d08b.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/d16a4eb2-6f1b-46fd-875f-4c056856d08b.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/d16a4eb2-6f1b-46fd-875f-4c056856d08b.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/d16a4eb2-6f1b-46fd-875f-4c056856d08b.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/d16a4eb2-6f1b-46fd-875f-4c056856d08b.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Dolorosa commemorazione delle vittime della dittatura in Brasile: alcuni attivisti riproducono un metodo di tortura dei prigionieri chiamato <em>pau de arara</em> sulla spiaggia di Rio de Janeiro.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/021e69e5-b713-4dc4-81c8-9c627e19c540.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/021e69e5-b713-4dc4-81c8-9c627e19c540.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/021e69e5-b713-4dc4-81c8-9c627e19c540.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/021e69e5-b713-4dc4-81c8-9c627e19c540.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/021e69e5-b713-4dc4-81c8-9c627e19c540.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/021e69e5-b713-4dc4-81c8-9c627e19c540.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Massima protezione: la duchessa di Cornovaglia Camilla si protegge dalla pioggia con un ombrello alle spalle della portaerei HMS Prince of Wales durante la messa in servizio a Portsmouth.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/cc6ce788-6ed8-4e68-8b51-b7b4d5f1530c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/cc6ce788-6ed8-4e68-8b51-b7b4d5f1530c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/cc6ce788-6ed8-4e68-8b51-b7b4d5f1530c.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/cc6ce788-6ed8-4e68-8b51-b7b4d5f1530c.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/cc6ce788-6ed8-4e68-8b51-b7b4d5f1530c.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/cc6ce788-6ed8-4e68-8b51-b7b4d5f1530c.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Protezione totale: poliziotti armati di tutto punto mettono in sicurezza l’angolo di una strada nel New Jersey. Sei persone hanno perso la vita in una sparatoria durata diverse ore.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/099fad9d-4f73-4778-a139-801e1d9657d2.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/099fad9d-4f73-4778-a139-801e1d9657d2.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/099fad9d-4f73-4778-a139-801e1d9657d2.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/099fad9d-4f73-4778-a139-801e1d9657d2.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/099fad9d-4f73-4778-a139-801e1d9657d2.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/099fad9d-4f73-4778-a139-801e1d9657d2.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Galleggiare invece di volare: al Sunshine Aquarium di Tokyo, in Giappone, dei pinguini del Capo vengono fotografati da un’angolazione inusuale.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/c4483307-96c4-47e6-a94e-f64a54956947.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/c4483307-96c4-47e6-a94e-f64a54956947.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/c4483307-96c4-47e6-a94e-f64a54956947.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/c4483307-96c4-47e6-a94e-f64a54956947.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/c4483307-96c4-47e6-a94e-f64a54956947.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/11/c4483307-96c4-47e6-a94e-f64a54956947.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Controverso: lo scrittore Peter Handke (a sinistra) riceve il premio Nobel per la letteratura 2019 dalle mani del re Carl XVI Gustaf di Svezia. Vicino alla Casa dei concerti di Stoccolma si sono svolte delle proteste contro questa assegnazione a causa della controversa posizione di Peter Handke nel conflitto iugoslavo.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/eaf0dd18-e4f5-439c-b2ed-ba21bd041658.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/eaf0dd18-e4f5-439c-b2ed-ba21bd041658.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/eaf0dd18-e4f5-439c-b2ed-ba21bd041658.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/eaf0dd18-e4f5-439c-b2ed-ba21bd041658.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/eaf0dd18-e4f5-439c-b2ed-ba21bd041658.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/eaf0dd18-e4f5-439c-b2ed-ba21bd041658.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>In seguito alle forti piogge, un tunnel situato nei pressi dell’aeroporto di Bayreuth, in Libano, si è allagato. In buona parte della metropoli, il traffico è stato completamente interrotto, le strade si sono trasformate in fiumi e molti automobilisti hanno dovuto attendere i soccorsi all’interno del proprio veicolo in panne.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/a3165d9b-5742-4361-b6c1-0f5d32a87a98.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/a3165d9b-5742-4361-b6c1-0f5d32a87a98.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/a3165d9b-5742-4361-b6c1-0f5d32a87a98.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/a3165d9b-5742-4361-b6c1-0f5d32a87a98.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/a3165d9b-5742-4361-b6c1-0f5d32a87a98.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/a3165d9b-5742-4361-b6c1-0f5d32a87a98.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Portato via dall’acqua: un manifestante viene travolto dal getto un cannone ad acqua durante una manifestazione antigovernativa in Cile.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0a3b88d9-1adf-4f1b-ba7f-7c6abe19eedc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0a3b88d9-1adf-4f1b-ba7f-7c6abe19eedc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0a3b88d9-1adf-4f1b-ba7f-7c6abe19eedc.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0a3b88d9-1adf-4f1b-ba7f-7c6abe19eedc.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0a3b88d9-1adf-4f1b-ba7f-7c6abe19eedc.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0a3b88d9-1adf-4f1b-ba7f-7c6abe19eedc.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Sguardo disapprovante: l’attivista svedese Greta Thunberg partecipa ad una conferenza stampa di «Fridays for Future» in occasione del summit mondiale sul clima a Madrid.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/fa96d224-d568-4b4f-91d8-959ea985bfa1.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/fa96d224-d568-4b4f-91d8-959ea985bfa1.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/fa96d224-d568-4b4f-91d8-959ea985bfa1.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/fa96d224-d568-4b4f-91d8-959ea985bfa1.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/fa96d224-d568-4b4f-91d8-959ea985bfa1.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/fa96d224-d568-4b4f-91d8-959ea985bfa1.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Uno scafo in piena luce: in un cantiere navale di Warnemünde, la chiglia della futura nave da crociera «Global 2» è esposta ad uno spettacolo di luce e di fuoco. Il prezzo di questa imbarcazione, che conterà 20 ponti, ammonta all’equivalente di 1,6 miliardi di franchi svizzeri.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0f670059-b6e6-48ac-9237-a2fa6daff0fc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0f670059-b6e6-48ac-9237-a2fa6daff0fc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0f670059-b6e6-48ac-9237-a2fa6daff0fc.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0f670059-b6e6-48ac-9237-a2fa6daff0fc.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0f670059-b6e6-48ac-9237-a2fa6daff0fc.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/0f670059-b6e6-48ac-9237-a2fa6daff0fc.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Come sulla Luna: un elicottero danneggiato giace in mezzo alle ceneri in seguito all’eruzione del vulcano di White Island, un’isola della Nuova Zelanda.<br/>Immagine: Michael Schade/dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/510396c9-ba79-48d3-b63f-d61b67602f8c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/510396c9-ba79-48d3-b63f-d61b67602f8c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/510396c9-ba79-48d3-b63f-d61b67602f8c.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/510396c9-ba79-48d3-b63f-d61b67602f8c.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/510396c9-ba79-48d3-b63f-d61b67602f8c.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/10/510396c9-ba79-48d3-b63f-d61b67602f8c.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Aria di Natale: all’interno di un edificio scolastico a Geresdlak, in Ungheria, è stato esposto un villaggio di pan di zenzero cui non manca neppure il campo da calcio.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/86a9dafc-36ed-44c3-b83e-c03432adc0d7.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/86a9dafc-36ed-44c3-b83e-c03432adc0d7.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/86a9dafc-36ed-44c3-b83e-c03432adc0d7.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/86a9dafc-36ed-44c3-b83e-c03432adc0d7.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/86a9dafc-36ed-44c3-b83e-c03432adc0d7.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/86a9dafc-36ed-44c3-b83e-c03432adc0d7.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>A Yibin, nel sud-ovest della Cina, è stato messo in servizio un tram autonomo e senza rotaie. Montato su ruote di gomma, il tram percorre la propria strada e raggiunge una velocità massima di 70 km/h. Poiché non richiede la posa di rotaie, questa struttura dovrebbe essere molto più economica rispetto ai tram convenzionali.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/a8bd2de3-aa02-4372-8223-f5db80da6607.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/a8bd2de3-aa02-4372-8223-f5db80da6607.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/a8bd2de3-aa02-4372-8223-f5db80da6607.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/a8bd2de3-aa02-4372-8223-f5db80da6607.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/a8bd2de3-aa02-4372-8223-f5db80da6607.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/a8bd2de3-aa02-4372-8223-f5db80da6607.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Qualcosa sta accadendo nella boscaglia: per domare gli incendi che devastano l’Australia orientale, i vigili del fuoco accendono delle torce. Circa 1600 uomini sono a lavoro in condizioni di forte calore e forte vento.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/6add7aec-737f-48dd-b5b6-3e1c0b339493.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/6add7aec-737f-48dd-b5b6-3e1c0b339493.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/6add7aec-737f-48dd-b5b6-3e1c0b339493.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/6add7aec-737f-48dd-b5b6-3e1c0b339493.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/6add7aec-737f-48dd-b5b6-3e1c0b339493.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/6add7aec-737f-48dd-b5b6-3e1c0b339493.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Coraggio in Dirndl: durante un evento a Bad Aussee, in Austria, una donna si tuffa nelle acque del Grundlseer Traun la cui temperatura è di circa 6 °C.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/98f4ecc0-7666-46b5-8add-6645dff52c92.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/98f4ecc0-7666-46b5-8add-6645dff52c92.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/98f4ecc0-7666-46b5-8add-6645dff52c92.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/98f4ecc0-7666-46b5-8add-6645dff52c92.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/98f4ecc0-7666-46b5-8add-6645dff52c92.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/98f4ecc0-7666-46b5-8add-6645dff52c92.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Un kebab andato in fumo: a Coevorden, nei Paesi Bassi, il ristorante Ali Baba è stato ridotto in cenere a seguito di un’esplosione. Un bambino di cinque anni e suo padre, rimasti feriti nell’accaduto, sono stati salvati dalle macerie.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/04cdf1d6-34cb-4f2e-a316-972c2ee5fb17.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/04cdf1d6-34cb-4f2e-a316-972c2ee5fb17.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/04cdf1d6-34cb-4f2e-a316-972c2ee5fb17.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/04cdf1d6-34cb-4f2e-a316-972c2ee5fb17.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/04cdf1d6-34cb-4f2e-a316-972c2ee5fb17.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/04cdf1d6-34cb-4f2e-a316-972c2ee5fb17.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Stanchezza sincronizzata: i giovani panda Meng Yuan e Meng Xiang sono visibilmente esausti dopo aver ricevuto il proprio nome durante un evento allo zoo di Berlino.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/3f23b1e7-9e71-4857-8ef4-dfe529263dfb.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/3f23b1e7-9e71-4857-8ef4-dfe529263dfb.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/3f23b1e7-9e71-4857-8ef4-dfe529263dfb.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/3f23b1e7-9e71-4857-8ef4-dfe529263dfb.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/3f23b1e7-9e71-4857-8ef4-dfe529263dfb.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/3f23b1e7-9e71-4857-8ef4-dfe529263dfb.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>I politici farebbero di tutto per vincere: con l’avvicinarsi delle elezioni legislative, il primo ministro britannico Boris Johnson non ha paura di presidiare la porta durante una partita di calcio tra due squadre di giovani.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/37929a60-20d5-4b2b-bd62-bce3b9fbe6b3.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/37929a60-20d5-4b2b-bd62-bce3b9fbe6b3.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/37929a60-20d5-4b2b-bd62-bce3b9fbe6b3.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/37929a60-20d5-4b2b-bd62-bce3b9fbe6b3.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/37929a60-20d5-4b2b-bd62-bce3b9fbe6b3.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/9/37929a60-20d5-4b2b-bd62-bce3b9fbe6b3.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>La più bella di tutte: la sudafricana Zozibini Tunzi ha vinto l’ambita corona di Miss Universo<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/c9da887f-b6c0-4a36-a518-d3c0301e4f6a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/c9da887f-b6c0-4a36-a518-d3c0301e4f6a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/c9da887f-b6c0-4a36-a518-d3c0301e4f6a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/c9da887f-b6c0-4a36-a518-d3c0301e4f6a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/c9da887f-b6c0-4a36-a518-d3c0301e4f6a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/c9da887f-b6c0-4a36-a518-d3c0301e4f6a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>A Baruth/Mark, in Germania, vengono accesi dei fuochi d’artificio professionali. L’Istituto federale tedesco di ricerca e test sui materiali vuole fornire una dimostrazione dei pericoli costituiti dai fuochi d’artificio a Capodanno.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/1c42b555-ea9a-4a28-a276-47a49f22b33e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/1c42b555-ea9a-4a28-a276-47a49f22b33e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/1c42b555-ea9a-4a28-a276-47a49f22b33e.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/1c42b555-ea9a-4a28-a276-47a49f22b33e.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/1c42b555-ea9a-4a28-a276-47a49f22b33e.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/1c42b555-ea9a-4a28-a276-47a49f22b33e.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Più alti del mare di nebbia: a Guiyang, in Cina, alcuni edifici emergono dalla coltre di nuvole che ricopre la città.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/536e6ca6-872f-4c4b-b92e-69490921c523.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/536e6ca6-872f-4c4b-b92e-69490921c523.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/536e6ca6-872f-4c4b-b92e-69490921c523.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/536e6ca6-872f-4c4b-b92e-69490921c523.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/536e6ca6-872f-4c4b-b92e-69490921c523.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/536e6ca6-872f-4c4b-b92e-69490921c523.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Lo spettrometro magnetico Alpha ha un problema: all’esterno della Stazione Spaziale Internazionale (ISS), l’astronauta italiano Luca Parmitano ripara un rivelatore di particelle preposto allo studio dei raggi cosmici.<br/>Immagine: NASA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/e26c91e0-b1e2-45ee-91ed-38992dec1e68.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/e26c91e0-b1e2-45ee-91ed-38992dec1e68.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/e26c91e0-b1e2-45ee-91ed-38992dec1e68.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/e26c91e0-b1e2-45ee-91ed-38992dec1e68.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/e26c91e0-b1e2-45ee-91ed-38992dec1e68.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/12/6/e26c91e0-b1e2-45ee-91ed-38992dec1e68.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Qui è dove il Grinch suona l’organo: in Messico un musicista di strada si prepara per una nuova giornata di lavoro.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } ]
Tornare alla home page

I più letti

Rytz? Romano: «Una candidatura sbagliata». Farinelli: «Non solo aritmetica»
Materiale di voto inviato in ritardo, Cantone smentito dai comuni
Emma Marrone dopo la visita di controllo: «Raga, tutto bene»

Video 

Greta e' la Persona dell'Anno: il suo 2019 in un video
2:58

Greta e' la Persona dell'Anno: il suo 2019 in un video

Greta Thunberg e' la 'Persona dell'Anno' di Time. La sedicenne svedese ha conquistato la copertina che ogni dicembre il magazine americano attribuisce alla persona che, nel bene o nel male, ha segnato l'anno che sta per concludersi. Greta, la piu' giovane Persona dell'anno sulla rivista, da attivista solitaria che ogni venerdi' non andava a scuola per fare lo sciopero per il clima davanti al Parlamento di Stoccolma con un cartello scritto a mano, nel 2019 e' diventata paladina globale dei diritti dei giovani e dei piu' deboli. Ha parlato all'Onu, di fronte ai potenti della terra e a migliaia di persone in giro per il mondo. La sua iniziativa ha prodotto il movimento Fridays for future.

11.12.2019

Il papà delle illusioni
0:59

Il papà delle illusioni

Una mostra a Roma svela i segreti degli effetti speciali creati da Carlo Rambaldi.

11.12.2019

Bill Cosby, confermata in appello la condanna per violenza sessuale
1:14

Bill Cosby, confermata in appello la condanna per violenza sessuale

Una corte d'appello della Pennsylvania ha respinto la richiesta dell'attore di annullare la sentenza, basata sulla decisione del giudice di lasciare testimoniare altre cinque accusatrici.

11.12.2019

Altre notizie

Altri articoli