Mai così tante nuove iscrizioni al registro di commercio

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Non esistono solo i bagni nei laghi: un gruppo di turisti in pantaloncini corti e t-shirt cerca refrigerio sul Titlis.
Immagine: Keystone Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Un nuovo percorso chiuso al traffico automobilistico attraverso le gole di Schöllenen offre una magnifica vista a escursionisti e ciclisti. Tuttavia, a causa del rischio della caduta di pietre, bisogna godere del panorama senza fermarsi.
Immagine: Keystone Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Nel 1923, la locomotiva HG 4/4 numero 704 fu consegnata in Indocina. Dal 25 giugno 2019, viaggia nuovamente in Svizzera: dopo tre anni di lavori di revisione, è tornata sui binari a Realp.
Immagine: Keystone Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Ci troviamo da qualche parte nei mari del Sud? No, siamo nel bel mezzo della Svizzera, sul lago di Walenstadt, dove alcuni bagnanti si stanno rinfrescando.
Immagine: Keystone Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Coltivare piante nello spazio: è a tal scopo che alcuni ricercatori dell'Università di scienze applicate di Zurigo (ZHAW) hanno messo a punto il sistema SWAG, pensato per consentire in futuro la pratica dell'agricoltura nello spazio. Punto forte dell'invenzione: il sistema, presentato recentemente a Zermatt, prevede la fertilizzazione tramite escrementi umani…
Immagine: Keystone Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Forte ondata di caldo in Svizzera: talvolta per rinfrescarsi basta un bel tuffo in acqua, come qui sulle rive del lago di Zurigo.
Immagine: Keystone

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

I lavori parlamentari a Berna sono finiti. Sono stati studiati innumerevoli documenti, ma ora la sessione estiva è terminata.
Immagine: Keystone/Peter Klaunzer Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Queste due giovani foche femmine osservano da vicino tutto ciò che accade nello zoo di Zurigo.
Immagine: Keystone/Walter Bieri

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Spettacolare: la nuova sede del Comitato internazionale olimpico (CIO) a Losanna.
Immagine: Keystone/Cyril Zingaro

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Accoglienza insolita per i membri del Consiglio Nazionale e degli Stati: un'attivista ecologista si è incatenata davanti alla porta d'entrata del Palazzo del Parlamento a Berna.
Immagine: Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Il pianista Alain Roche suona a testa in giù ad altezze vertiginose. La spettacolare esibizione si è svolta sul cantiere del Théâtre de Carouge a Ginevra.
Immagine: Keystone/Martial Trezzini Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Sulla strada del Passo del Nufenen, a 2'478 metri di altitudine, una fresa da neve ha ancora il suo bel daffare. A causa del rischio di valanghe, la strada non sarà riaperta prima del 19 giugno.
Immagine: Keystone Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

La piena del Reno si sta riducendo grazie al bel tempo. Nei prossimi giorni, lo scioglimento delle nevi provocherà l'innalzamento del livello del lago di Costanza di massimo 15 centimetri.
Immagine: Keystone/SDA In seguito all'improvvisa manovra, la gru si è ribaltata cadendo in un fosso. In seguito all'improvvisa manovra, la gru si è ribaltata cadendo in un fosso. Il macchinista ha subito uno choc, ma il motociclista ne è uscito illeso.
Immagine: Kapo SG

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Quarto di cinque candidati al titolo di aereo da combattimento dell'esercito svizzero, l'F-35A Lightning II di Lockheed Martin è ancora in fase di test fino al 13 giugno a Payerne.
Immagine: Keystone Avvertito da un passante che il suo mezzo aveva preso fuoco, l'uomo è saltato fuori immediatamente. All'arrivo dei pompieri il camioncino era completamente avvolto dalle fiamme. La facciata dell'edificio che si trova accanto al luogo dell'incendio ha subito danni materiali che ammontano a diverse migliaia di franchi.
Immagine: Kapo SO

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

A Niederuzwil, nel Canton San Gallo, Il tragitto in auto di un giovane di 19 anni si è bruscamente interrotto contro una ringhiera. Secondo la polizia cantale di San Gallo, i danni materiali superano largamente i 100'000 franchi.
Immagine: Kapo SG

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Durante un temporale a Hölstein, nel Canton Basilea Campagna, un fulmine ha colpito una stalla e ucciso un bovino. Gli altri animali ne sono usciti indenni. I pompieri sono riusciti a spegnere rapidamente un incendio covante innescato dal lampo.
Immagine: Kapo BL

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Fuga d'aria: recentemente, a San Gallo, cinque auto si sono ritrovate con uno pneumatico bucato. La polizia cantonale è alla ricerca di testimoni.
Immagine: Kapo St.Gallen

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

A Lungern, nel Canton Obvaldo, un veicolo ha preso fuoco in seguito allo scontro con altri quattro mezzi. Miracolosamente nessuno è rimasto ferito.
Immagine: Keystone

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Più di un centinaio di persone, a cavallo e a piedi, partecipano alla tradizionale processione dell'Ascensione nei dintorni di Beromünster con un clima primaverile.
Immagine: Keystone/Urs Flüeler

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

La strada del Passo del San Gottardo è stata riaperta al traffico per la stagione estiva.
Immagine: Keystone/Ti-Press/Pablo Gianinazzi L'offerta molto gettonata di parchi avventure e tende fra gli alberi si sta sviluppando. Il «Dragon Glider» è un'attività unica in Svizzera. Il nuovo «Wipfelpfad» è particolarmente gratificante e ricco di esperienze. E là dove si trovava il Fräkmüntalp, ora c'è il Drachenalp. La cerimonia di apertura si svolgerà il 16 giugno 2019.
Immagine: Keystone/PPR/Pilatus-Bahnen AG

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Un uomo trasporta delle merci fino alla locanda di montagna Alter Säntis in occasione della riapertura della funivia del Säntis a Schwägalp. La struttura ed un ristorante nei paraggi sono stati colpiti da due valanghe nel mese di gennaio. Un pilone è rimasto danneggiato provocando l'interruzione del servizio.
Immagine: Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

A Lyss (Canton Berna) è stata recentemente inaugurata una rotatoria che assomiglia al piatto di un giradischi con un vinile sopra. Non si sa ancora se il bizzarro rivestimento produca per magia anche della musica.
Immagine: Keystone

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Audaci acrobazie: al salone dei veicoli classici «Swiss Classic World» di Lucerna, alcuni motociclisti tentano di percorrere il muro della morte battezzato «Motodrom» alla guida del loro bolide da collezione.
Immagine: Keystone

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Uno dirige e tutti gli altri suonano: sul Pilatus Kulm, un centinaio di musicisti celebra l'apertura della stagione estiva.
Immagine: Keystone / PPR / Stefan Haenni

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Un elicottero Super Puma dell'esercito svizzero partecipa ad uno spettacolo aereo in occasione dei festeggiamenti per l'80° anniversario della base aerea di Emmen.
Immagine: Keystone/Urs Flüeler Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Scorcio della Sala Giacometti appena restaurata nell'edificio amministrativo Amtshaus I di Zurigo, utilizzata dal dipartimento della sicurezza. Grazie alla nuova illuminazione a LED, questo bene culturale d'importanza nazionale risplende nuovamente di mille fuochi.
Immagine: Keystone/Walter Bieri

Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo

Violento frontale tra un'automobilista che, per ragioni ancora da chiarire, viaggiava contromano fra Zufikon e Berikon (Canton Argovia) e un'auto che procedeva nel corretto senso di marcia. La donna di 37 anni ha riportato graffi, contusioni e costole rotte. Il conducente dell'altra auto, un giovane di 29 anni, ne è uscito invece solo con qualche ecchimosi e leggere contusioni.
Immagine: Kantonspolizei Aargau