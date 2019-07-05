  1. Clienti privati
Serafe: la situazione migliora, ma c'è più lavoro

5.7.2019 - 10:40, ATS

Serafe: situazione migliora, ma lavoro supplementare per comuni (foto d'archivio)
Source: KEYSTONE/CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

Serafe, il nuovo organo di riscossione del canone radiotelevisivo, ha superato le difficoltà iniziali legate agli indirizzi errati dei clienti. Tuttavia, gli uffici comunali per il controllo degli abitanti lamentano un aumento «importante» del lavoro.

L'azienda che ha sostituito Billag nel mese di gennaio ha inviato 3,6 milioni di fatture, di cui un certo numero – qualche centinaio, al massimo qualche migliaio, aveva indicato Serafe a suo tempo – con l'indirizzo errato. Da febbraio, indica il suo portavoce Erich Heynen all'agenzia Keystone-ATS, il tasso d'errore è nettamente inferiore a quello iniziale, il quale si stabiliva in ogni caso attorno al 2%.

Attualmente, l'azienda lavora maggiormente a stretto contatto con i servizi comunali adibiti al controllo degli abitanti per avere accesso ai dati più recenti ed evitare ulteriori problemi. Inoltre, per rispondere alle domande dei clienti, Serafe ha aumentato provvisoriamente il numero di dipendenti nei call-center da 100 a 130. Il numero verrà presto ridotto a 75 persone, non appena si sarà stabilizzata la situazione. Attualmente vi sono ancora ritardi per le richieste giunte via mail oppure per posta.

Camuni sovraccarichi di lavoro

Secondo Walter Allemann, segretario dell'Associazione svizzera dei servizi agli abitanti (ASSA), «non vi è alcun dubbio che i comuni abbiano dovuto sopportare, a causa del nuovo canone, un aumento del lavoro che proseguirà anche in futuro. Ciò deve essere eseguito senza una disposizione che preveda una compensazione per i comuni». Al momento, comunque, non è ancora possibile calcolare l'ammontare finanziario del lavoro nei vari servizi preposti a questi compiti supplementari.

Oltre a errori di indirizzi e fatturazione, l'introduzione del nuovo canone radiotelevisivo aveva sollevato numerose domande all'interno dei nuclei famigliari, i quali si sono rivolti ai loro comuni per ottenere risposta. Lo scorso 24 gennaio, l'Ufficio federale delle comunicazioni (UFCOM) – per alleviare il carico sui comuni – aveva fatto di Serafe l'unico interlocutore per tutte le richieste relative alla riscossione del canone.

Testato un nuovo modulo di contatto

Secondo Heynen, però, questa decisione ha avuto un effetto limitato poiché Serafe per ragioni giuridiche non può modificare i dati dei clienti. Dal mese di giugno alcune località stanno testando un modulo di contatto approvato dall'UFCOM, dai cantoni, dai comuni e dalla stessa azienda di riscossione.

La Svizzera in immagini

In occasione della 31° edizione della traversata di Zurigo, circa 9000 partecipanti si tuffano in acqua con le calde temperature estive.
Martedì sera a Basilea, sul Reno, una nave-cisterna vuota ha colpito un muro sulla sponda a causa di un problema al motore. Il capitano dell'imbarcazione e i tre marinai a bordo non hanno riportato ferite dopo la collisione. Sia la nave-cisterna, battente bandiera tedesca, che la sponda del fiume hanno subito gravi danni materiali.
Ignoti hanno dato fuoco ad un albero in un parco cittadino a Lucerna. Alcuni passanti hanno visto tre o quattro giovani indaffarati attorno all'albero. Poco tempo dopo, la polizia ha ricevuto la segnalazione di un incendio. Ora si dovrà verificare se la pianta debba essere abbattuta o meno.
I due orsi Napa e Amelia cercano un po' di refrigerio nei loro recinti nel parco per orsi di Arosa. Sottratti a condizioni di allevamento indegne dall'associazione animalista «Quattro zampe», i due animali vivono separati dal loro simile Meimo. Verranno acclimatati e riuniti a quest'ultimo poco a poco.
Guardare altre 20 immagini
[ { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/4/17873437-9f25-45fb-b232-f18ffc993c53.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/4/17873437-9f25-45fb-b232-f18ffc993c53.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/4/17873437-9f25-45fb-b232-f18ffc993c53.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/4/17873437-9f25-45fb-b232-f18ffc993c53.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/4/17873437-9f25-45fb-b232-f18ffc993c53.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/4/17873437-9f25-45fb-b232-f18ffc993c53.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>In occasione della 31° edizione della traversata di Zurigo, circa 9000 partecipanti si tuffano in acqua con le calde temperature estive.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/3/a264f3a4-d77f-4164-a9b1-7805cc3d1a50.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/3/a264f3a4-d77f-4164-a9b1-7805cc3d1a50.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/3/a264f3a4-d77f-4164-a9b1-7805cc3d1a50.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/3/a264f3a4-d77f-4164-a9b1-7805cc3d1a50.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/3/a264f3a4-d77f-4164-a9b1-7805cc3d1a50.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/3/a264f3a4-d77f-4164-a9b1-7805cc3d1a50.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Martedì sera a Basilea, sul Reno, una nave-cisterna vuota ha colpito un muro sulla sponda a causa di un problema al motore. Il capitano dell&apos;imbarcazione e i tre marinai a bordo non hanno riportato ferite dopo la collisione. Sia la nave-cisterna, battente bandiera tedesca, che la sponda del fiume hanno subito gravi danni materiali.<br/>Immagine: Justiz- und Sicherheitsdepartement Kanton Basel-Stadt</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/8728a8ce-4237-4992-be7c-b5b16b36d08f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/8728a8ce-4237-4992-be7c-b5b16b36d08f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/8728a8ce-4237-4992-be7c-b5b16b36d08f.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/8728a8ce-4237-4992-be7c-b5b16b36d08f.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/8728a8ce-4237-4992-be7c-b5b16b36d08f.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/2/8728a8ce-4237-4992-be7c-b5b16b36d08f.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Ignoti hanno dato fuoco ad un albero in un parco cittadino a Lucerna. Alcuni passanti hanno visto tre o quattro giovani indaffarati attorno all&apos;albero. Poco tempo dopo, la polizia ha ricevuto la segnalazione di un incendio. Ora si dovrà verificare se la pianta debba essere abbattuta o meno.<br/>Immagine: Handout Kapo LU</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/1/aefb3216-189d-409a-a237-c12578bcc4c9.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/1/aefb3216-189d-409a-a237-c12578bcc4c9.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/1/aefb3216-189d-409a-a237-c12578bcc4c9.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/1/aefb3216-189d-409a-a237-c12578bcc4c9.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/1/aefb3216-189d-409a-a237-c12578bcc4c9.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/7/1/aefb3216-189d-409a-a237-c12578bcc4c9.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>I due orsi Napa e Amelia cercano un po&apos; di refrigerio nei loro recinti nel parco per orsi di Arosa. Sottratti a condizioni di allevamento indegne dall&apos;associazione animalista «Quattro zampe», i due animali vivono separati dal loro simile Meimo. Verranno acclimatati e riuniti a quest&apos;ultimo poco a poco.<br/>Immagine: Handout Arosa Bärenland/Nina Mattli/Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/27/f9100ab6-9ed0-46d3-ad3a-9a7aa9318d3f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/27/f9100ab6-9ed0-46d3-ad3a-9a7aa9318d3f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/27/f9100ab6-9ed0-46d3-ad3a-9a7aa9318d3f.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/27/f9100ab6-9ed0-46d3-ad3a-9a7aa9318d3f.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/27/f9100ab6-9ed0-46d3-ad3a-9a7aa9318d3f.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/27/f9100ab6-9ed0-46d3-ad3a-9a7aa9318d3f.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Non esistono solo i bagni nei laghi: un gruppo di turisti in pantaloncini corti e t-shirt cerca refrigerio sul Titlis.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/27/c5bc2ec9-2caf-432f-9c40-a6224c0a1454.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/27/c5bc2ec9-2caf-432f-9c40-a6224c0a1454.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/27/c5bc2ec9-2caf-432f-9c40-a6224c0a1454.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/27/c5bc2ec9-2caf-432f-9c40-a6224c0a1454.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/27/c5bc2ec9-2caf-432f-9c40-a6224c0a1454.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/27/c5bc2ec9-2caf-432f-9c40-a6224c0a1454.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Un nuovo percorso chiuso al traffico automobilistico attraverso le gole di Schöllenen offre una magnifica vista a escursionisti e ciclisti. Tuttavia, a causa del rischio della caduta di pietre, bisogna godere del panorama senza fermarsi.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/26/7031cfb0-861b-4c1b-aef0-6ed904dac90a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/26/7031cfb0-861b-4c1b-aef0-6ed904dac90a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/26/7031cfb0-861b-4c1b-aef0-6ed904dac90a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/26/7031cfb0-861b-4c1b-aef0-6ed904dac90a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/26/7031cfb0-861b-4c1b-aef0-6ed904dac90a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/26/7031cfb0-861b-4c1b-aef0-6ed904dac90a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Nel 1923, la locomotiva HG 4/4 numero 704 fu consegnata in Indocina. Dal 25 giugno 2019, viaggia nuovamente in Svizzera: dopo tre anni di lavori di revisione, è tornata sui binari a Realp.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/26/83d236f8-76ab-4c24-91a7-ffa2a0a9dff2.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/26/83d236f8-76ab-4c24-91a7-ffa2a0a9dff2.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/26/83d236f8-76ab-4c24-91a7-ffa2a0a9dff2.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/26/83d236f8-76ab-4c24-91a7-ffa2a0a9dff2.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/26/83d236f8-76ab-4c24-91a7-ffa2a0a9dff2.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/26/83d236f8-76ab-4c24-91a7-ffa2a0a9dff2.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Ci troviamo da qualche parte nei mari del Sud? No, siamo nel bel mezzo della Svizzera, sul lago di Walenstadt, dove alcuni bagnanti si stanno rinfrescando.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/4179042b-95b3-4c6b-a6a5-4d507dc4571a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/4179042b-95b3-4c6b-a6a5-4d507dc4571a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/4179042b-95b3-4c6b-a6a5-4d507dc4571a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/4179042b-95b3-4c6b-a6a5-4d507dc4571a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/4179042b-95b3-4c6b-a6a5-4d507dc4571a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/4179042b-95b3-4c6b-a6a5-4d507dc4571a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Coltivare piante nello spazio: è a tal scopo che alcuni ricercatori dell&apos;Università di scienze applicate di Zurigo (ZHAW) hanno messo a punto il sistema SWAG, pensato per consentire in futuro la pratica dell&apos;agricoltura nello spazio. Punto forte dell&apos;invenzione: il sistema, presentato recentemente a Zermatt, prevede la fertilizzazione tramite escrementi umani…<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/eefa16c6-f3f0-4579-bdc7-fbb869c8b2ad.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/eefa16c6-f3f0-4579-bdc7-fbb869c8b2ad.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/eefa16c6-f3f0-4579-bdc7-fbb869c8b2ad.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/eefa16c6-f3f0-4579-bdc7-fbb869c8b2ad.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/eefa16c6-f3f0-4579-bdc7-fbb869c8b2ad.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/25/eefa16c6-f3f0-4579-bdc7-fbb869c8b2ad.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Forte ondata di caldo in Svizzera: talvolta per rinfrescarsi basta un bel tuffo in acqua, come qui sulle rive del lago di Zurigo.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/21/73229fe3-cc06-4b36-bb92-0f9029656610.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/21/73229fe3-cc06-4b36-bb92-0f9029656610.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/21/73229fe3-cc06-4b36-bb92-0f9029656610.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/21/73229fe3-cc06-4b36-bb92-0f9029656610.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/21/73229fe3-cc06-4b36-bb92-0f9029656610.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/21/73229fe3-cc06-4b36-bb92-0f9029656610.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>I lavori parlamentari a Berna sono finiti. Sono stati studiati innumerevoli documenti, ma ora la sessione estiva è terminata.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/Peter Klaunzer</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/20/9a2445bd-305a-43c4-ac78-ba82a4a892fc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/20/9a2445bd-305a-43c4-ac78-ba82a4a892fc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/20/9a2445bd-305a-43c4-ac78-ba82a4a892fc.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/20/9a2445bd-305a-43c4-ac78-ba82a4a892fc.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/20/9a2445bd-305a-43c4-ac78-ba82a4a892fc.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/20/9a2445bd-305a-43c4-ac78-ba82a4a892fc.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Queste due giovani foche femmine osservano da vicino tutto ciò che accade nello zoo di Zurigo.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/Walter Bieri</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/20/fc572679-6737-46f2-9870-3b082a01dc8c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/20/fc572679-6737-46f2-9870-3b082a01dc8c.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/20/fc572679-6737-46f2-9870-3b082a01dc8c.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/20/fc572679-6737-46f2-9870-3b082a01dc8c.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/20/fc572679-6737-46f2-9870-3b082a01dc8c.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/20/fc572679-6737-46f2-9870-3b082a01dc8c.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Spettacolare: la nuova sede del Comitato internazionale olimpico (CIO) a Losanna.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/Cyril Zingaro</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/19/bcf8218b-2181-4e2c-af82-38fae49b60a7.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/19/bcf8218b-2181-4e2c-af82-38fae49b60a7.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/19/bcf8218b-2181-4e2c-af82-38fae49b60a7.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/19/bcf8218b-2181-4e2c-af82-38fae49b60a7.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/19/bcf8218b-2181-4e2c-af82-38fae49b60a7.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/19/bcf8218b-2181-4e2c-af82-38fae49b60a7.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Accoglienza insolita per i membri del Consiglio Nazionale e degli Stati: un&apos;attivista ecologista si è incatenata davanti alla porta d&apos;entrata del Palazzo del Parlamento a Berna.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/17/63c6caee-0730-4c12-be9b-cd1150c6e8bb.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/17/63c6caee-0730-4c12-be9b-cd1150c6e8bb.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/17/63c6caee-0730-4c12-be9b-cd1150c6e8bb.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/17/63c6caee-0730-4c12-be9b-cd1150c6e8bb.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/17/63c6caee-0730-4c12-be9b-cd1150c6e8bb.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/17/63c6caee-0730-4c12-be9b-cd1150c6e8bb.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Il pianista Alain Roche suona a testa in giù ad altezze vertiginose. La spettacolare esibizione si è svolta sul cantiere del Théâtre de Carouge a Ginevra.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/Martial Trezzini</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/14/84cf12b7-de56-4e0c-986b-885749b50eac.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/14/84cf12b7-de56-4e0c-986b-885749b50eac.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/14/84cf12b7-de56-4e0c-986b-885749b50eac.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/14/84cf12b7-de56-4e0c-986b-885749b50eac.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/14/84cf12b7-de56-4e0c-986b-885749b50eac.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/14/84cf12b7-de56-4e0c-986b-885749b50eac.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Sulla strada del Passo del Nufenen, a 2&apos;478 metri di altitudine, una fresa da neve ha ancora il suo bel daffare. A causa del rischio di valanghe, la strada non sarà riaperta prima del 19 giugno.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/13/f3d92c17-af6a-4f61-a878-cf3130d177e0.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/13/f3d92c17-af6a-4f61-a878-cf3130d177e0.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/13/f3d92c17-af6a-4f61-a878-cf3130d177e0.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/13/f3d92c17-af6a-4f61-a878-cf3130d177e0.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/13/f3d92c17-af6a-4f61-a878-cf3130d177e0.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/13/f3d92c17-af6a-4f61-a878-cf3130d177e0.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>La piena del Reno si sta riducendo grazie al bel tempo. Nei prossimi giorni, lo scioglimento delle nevi provocherà l&apos;innalzamento del livello del lago di Costanza di massimo 15 centimetri.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/SDA</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/1f8f258e-da22-4687-ab1e-a03dfa2d7dca.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/1f8f258e-da22-4687-ab1e-a03dfa2d7dca.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/1f8f258e-da22-4687-ab1e-a03dfa2d7dca.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/1f8f258e-da22-4687-ab1e-a03dfa2d7dca.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/1f8f258e-da22-4687-ab1e-a03dfa2d7dca.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/11/1f8f258e-da22-4687-ab1e-a03dfa2d7dca.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Vicino Wattwil, nel Canton San Gallo, il macchinista di un&apos;autogru di 96 tonnellate ha dovuto scansare bruscamente un motociclista caduto sulla strada a causa di un incidente. In seguito all&apos;improvvisa manovra, la gru si è ribaltata cadendo in un fosso. Il macchinista ha subito uno choc, ma il motociclista ne è uscito illeso.<br/>Immagine: Kapo SG</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/7/48b22264-1167-44d2-bfa9-1a27ca665d57.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/7/48b22264-1167-44d2-bfa9-1a27ca665d57.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/7/48b22264-1167-44d2-bfa9-1a27ca665d57.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/7/48b22264-1167-44d2-bfa9-1a27ca665d57.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/7/48b22264-1167-44d2-bfa9-1a27ca665d57.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/7/48b22264-1167-44d2-bfa9-1a27ca665d57.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Quarto di cinque candidati al titolo di aereo da combattimento dell&apos;esercito svizzero, l&apos;F-35A Lightning II di Lockheed Martin è ancora in fase di test fino al 13 giugno a Payerne.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/6/aabe2671-7715-4934-af2c-7553136e7434.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/6/aabe2671-7715-4934-af2c-7553136e7434.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/6/aabe2671-7715-4934-af2c-7553136e7434.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/6/aabe2671-7715-4934-af2c-7553136e7434.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/6/aabe2671-7715-4934-af2c-7553136e7434.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/6/6/aabe2671-7715-4934-af2c-7553136e7434.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Alcuni scatti nel Paese in cui viviamo</h1><p>Dopo aver notato problemi tecnici al suo veicolo, un autista di camion si è fermato lungo il marciapiede della Hauptstrasse a Niedergösgen, nel Canton Soletta. Avvertito da un passante che il suo mezzo aveva preso fuoco, l&apos;uomo è saltato fuori immediatamente. All&apos;arrivo dei pompieri il camioncino era completamente avvolto dalle fiamme. La facciata dell&apos;edificio che si trova accanto al luogo dell&apos;incendio ha subito danni materiali che ammontano a diverse migliaia di franchi.<br/>Immagine: Kapo SO</p>" } ]
