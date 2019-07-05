Serafe: la situazione migliora, ma c'è più lavoro

Serafe: situazione migliora, ma lavoro supplementare per comuni (foto d'archivio) Source: KEYSTONE/CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

Serafe, il nuovo organo di riscossione del canone radiotelevisivo, ha superato le difficoltà iniziali legate agli indirizzi errati dei clienti. Tuttavia, gli uffici comunali per il controllo degli abitanti lamentano un aumento «importante» del lavoro.

L'azienda che ha sostituito Billag nel mese di gennaio ha inviato 3,6 milioni di fatture, di cui un certo numero – qualche centinaio, al massimo qualche migliaio, aveva indicato Serafe a suo tempo – con l'indirizzo errato. Da febbraio, indica il suo portavoce Erich Heynen all'agenzia Keystone-ATS, il tasso d'errore è nettamente inferiore a quello iniziale, il quale si stabiliva in ogni caso attorno al 2%.

Attualmente, l'azienda lavora maggiormente a stretto contatto con i servizi comunali adibiti al controllo degli abitanti per avere accesso ai dati più recenti ed evitare ulteriori problemi. Inoltre, per rispondere alle domande dei clienti, Serafe ha aumentato provvisoriamente il numero di dipendenti nei call-center da 100 a 130. Il numero verrà presto ridotto a 75 persone, non appena si sarà stabilizzata la situazione. Attualmente vi sono ancora ritardi per le richieste giunte via mail oppure per posta.

Camuni sovraccarichi di lavoro

Secondo Walter Allemann, segretario dell'Associazione svizzera dei servizi agli abitanti (ASSA), «non vi è alcun dubbio che i comuni abbiano dovuto sopportare, a causa del nuovo canone, un aumento del lavoro che proseguirà anche in futuro. Ciò deve essere eseguito senza una disposizione che preveda una compensazione per i comuni». Al momento, comunque, non è ancora possibile calcolare l'ammontare finanziario del lavoro nei vari servizi preposti a questi compiti supplementari.

Oltre a errori di indirizzi e fatturazione, l'introduzione del nuovo canone radiotelevisivo aveva sollevato numerose domande all'interno dei nuclei famigliari, i quali si sono rivolti ai loro comuni per ottenere risposta. Lo scorso 24 gennaio, l'Ufficio federale delle comunicazioni (UFCOM) – per alleviare il carico sui comuni – aveva fatto di Serafe l'unico interlocutore per tutte le richieste relative alla riscossione del canone.

Testato un nuovo modulo di contatto

Secondo Heynen, però, questa decisione ha avuto un effetto limitato poiché Serafe per ragioni giuridiche non può modificare i dati dei clienti. Dal mese di giugno alcune località stanno testando un modulo di contatto approvato dall'UFCOM, dai cantoni, dai comuni e dalla stessa azienda di riscossione.

